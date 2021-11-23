MCHS Recognizes Distinguished Graduates

The Muncie Central High School Alumni Association recognized three distinguished Central graduates at its 2021 annual meeting in November. Thomas L. Raisor, a 1954 Muncie Central graduate, was honored for his long-time service to the community of Muncie and the MCHS Alumni Association. MuncieJournal.com reports two other alumnae were recognized posthumously. They were Ruth Chin, who graduated from Central in 1942, and Ida Husted Harper, who was in the first graduation class of Muncie High School in 1868.