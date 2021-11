Murder charges face a man in connection with a deadly stabbing in Henry County. 43 year old Jerry Allred is accused of stabbing 43-year-old Richard D. Hatton Jr. during a fight late Monday in the home of Allred’s parents, in the 5900 block of East U.S. 35. Allred reportedly admitted that he stabbed Hatton, who he claimed was “trying to kill” Allred’s 75-year-old father.