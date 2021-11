The annual seasonal presentation of the Children’s Nutcracker is set for Dec. 16 -18 at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main in the E. B. Ball Auditorium. On-line tickets go on sale Dec. 1 at MuncieBallet.org. MuncieJournal.com reports performances will be on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16 and 17, at 7 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18.