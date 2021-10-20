Wednesday, 10/20/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

More BSU Homecoming plans released for Saturday at Scheumann Stadium: 1:30 – 3:30 PM Charlie Town is open in front of the Alumni Center. At 2:30 PM Pep Rally with the Code Red Dance Team, Cheerleaders, Charlie Cardinal, & Marching Band and some brief speakers. No less than 13 vendors for food, drink and fun will be available in that area.

Earlier this week, Republican State Senator Mike Gaskill announced that he will seek a second term in the Indiana State Senate. He was first elected to the State Senate in 2018 to represent District 26, which was composed of most of Madison County, as well as portions of Delaware and Henry counties. Following the recent redistricting process, Madison County is now fully contained in District 25 along with a small portion of Hamilton County. Gaskill resides in Madison County.

College football fans coming to Indianapolis for the national championship game will face something they haven’t dealt with at past championships: an Indiana winter. On January 10, it’ll be the first time the game has been played in a cold-weather city, after seven years in California or the South. While the game itself will be indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium, fans will still have to get around town, and there will be two days of music on Monument Circle before game day.

5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will hold Listening Sessions this Saturday: at 11 a.m. at Pendleton Library, and at 1 p.m. at Anderson Library.

Head coach James Whitford and Ball State men’s basketball team have announced an open scrimmage set to take place Saturday, Oct. 23 inside Worthen Arena. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Admission and parking for the scrimmage will be free.

He calls it, “The most pro-abortion spending plan ever:” Indiana Senator Mike Braun tears into Democrats’ spending proposal, saying “These bills strip out the Hyde Amendment which stops the federal government from paying for abortions, include $0 for the border wall as our border crisis rages, waste taxpayer money on swamp earmarks, and increase spending when we are already overspending by a trillion bucks a year.” Earlier this week, Senate Democrats introduced their proposed spending bills.

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring the 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. Collection sites will be set up for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications.

Republican Kyle Pierce has announced his decision to run for a second time against incumbent Democrat Terri Austin in House District 36. The Herald Bulletin says Austin is expected to seek another term. Pierce lost to Austin in 2020, gathering 47% of the vote in the contest.

Some Old Normal returning to Madison county: Anderson University’s (AU) Candles and Carols event will return this winter as an in-person performance on Friday, December 3. This annual Christmas concert is presented each year as a gift to the citizens of Anderson and Madison County, and beyond.

Today, if you’re near Upland, Taylor University will host its fifth biannual Shop the Loop Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. It’s a marketplace for students to sell their goods and services. The event encourages the community to support students who own small businesses or who have creative gifts that would benefit others.