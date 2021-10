A raid Monday night near the Ball State University campus left a Muncie couple charged with heroin-dealing and neglect. Police say along with 32 year old Mitchell Bozarth and 28 year old Jessica Lutton, two children were in the home on the 1400 block of West Ashland Avenue. Police say they found heroin and cash and that an informant had bough the drug from Bozarth in the past few days.