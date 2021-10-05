Tuesday, 10/5/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

BSU made the announcements: the Department of Journalism has been renamed the School of Journalism and Strategic Communication. The Department of Telecommunications has been renamed the Department of Media. In a press release, they explained this expanded vision of media aligns with the University’s mission to provide the community purposeful, deliberate content on topics and issues that matter most including local news, entertainment, and inspirational storytelling.

Indianapolis is now over the 200 homicide mark for the year 2021, on a record pace for the year. 2012 was the last year that Indianapolis saw less than 100 homicides for a calendar year.

Amie Hood was elected Sunday as chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, replacing Thomas Newman Jr. who resigned in September.

Meridian Health Services Flu-Lapalooza, a One-Day FREE Flu Shot Clinic, is tomorrow October 6, from 11a-7p at Meridian locations throughout Indiana. The FREE seasonal flu shots are for those six months and older.

An alarming new update from Google that hasn’t yet made headlines has suddenly put Chrome’s 2.6 billion users at risk of “surveillance, manipulation and abuse.” Forbes magazine reported this past weekend that the browser has issued one urgent fix after another this year, as high-risk exploits have been found.

If you grew up in the 90s, this will probably get you excited… New Kids On The Block will be bringing their tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indy in 2022. Joining them…will be Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue. Their “Mixtape tour” will be in Indy on Thursday, May 12.

Motorsports journalist Robin Miller died in August. His celebration of life was Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Governor Holcomb also honored Miller with the Sagamore of the Wabash award. Miller was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame shortly before he died.

In case you have not heard yet, Kings of Leon has canceled their 2021 tour – they had a Thursday show scheduled for Noblesville. Three of the band members are brothers, and their mother recently passed away.

The Pride of Mid-America Marching Band of Ball State University will present their 2nd annual Showcase Performance on Sunday, October 24 at 3pm in Scheumann Stadium. The State Fair Band Day Champions from Muncie Central High School will also be featured in the performance! Link to purchase tickets can be found at bsu.edu/poma. Parking is free at the stadium.

An accomplished Muncie photographer whose work was known throughout Indiana and the nation, has died at age 97. Ruth Chin died Oct. 1, according to David Cox, president of the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory in Muncie. Arrangements are still pending at Meeks but services are tentatively set for Tuesday, Oct. 12.