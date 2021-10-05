The October ArtsWalk is happening from 5–8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. The annual, free event celebrates art, music and culture in the community. It features a number of events including live music, art exhibits and and open house for the
Muncie–Delaware County Visitor Bureau Grand Opening: Open house from 5–8 p.m. Free parking is available in downtown lots and along select streets in the area.
October ArtsWalk Thursday
