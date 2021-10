Last month, Muncie entrepreneur Krista Sides welcomed the first class of students at the Chameleon College of Beauty Culture, designed to help under-resourced individuals acquire skills in beauty culture. The Muncie Journal reports on October 22, the college will host the Shear Diversity Hair Show at Muncie Civic Theatre to raise funds for scholarships for high-need students. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit chameleoncollegeofbeautyculture.org.