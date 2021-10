Two open houses next week will give the public another chance to weigh in on TogetherDM—the project to develop a new comprehensive plan for Delaware County and the City of Muncie. The Muncie Journal reports both will take place at Heartland Hall on the Delaware County fairgrounds, at 1210 N. Wheeling Avenue in Muncie. The first will happen from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6th. The other will take place on Thursday, October 7th, from noon to 1:30 pm.