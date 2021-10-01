Friday, 10/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Welcome to a new month. Welcome to October – the month of Halloween! We’ve been reaching out to cities and towns for their plans – we know that Yorktown will have trick or treating on Sunday the 31st from 6 – 8 p.m. We also know that Muncie police and fire departments will resurrect their Trunk of Treat in the City Hall parking lot at that same time. Anderson officials told Woof Boom Radio’s Mitch Henck they will allow it on the 31st, too – though no specific time was given. Muncie Mayor Ridenour told Steve Lindell last week that he has not decided anything yet.

They apparently knew each other – not road rage – after cops from the Indiana State Police arrested 37 year old Darnell Middlebrook of Beech Grove in connection with an interstate shooting that happened last week on I-465 northbound near Pendleton Pike. The victim was driving a semi-tractor trailer and was not injured.

Carmel High and IU graduate Sage Steele, now an anchor with ESPN, said she didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine but she had to, or would lose her job. She also called the network mandating the vaccination for its employees “sick” and “scary.” In May, ESPN told its more than 5,000 employees who travel that they had to be vaccinated by Aug. 1.

Two shootings in one day. We told you about the home invasion-one – an Anderson woman shot and killed an intruder in her home Wednesday morning – she saw a man kick in the back door of her residence and enter the home, according to a news release. APD is investigating a second shooting that happened at 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Madison Avenue. Cameron Moreland, 18, Anderson, and his 17-year-old brother were walking when both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to an APD news release. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD.

400 pounds of marijuana. On Wednesday afternoon, Henry County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a van on I-70 near Knightstown for following another vehicle too closely. The officer could see “green leafy plant material” on the driver’s pants. The van also smelled like weed. Chas Brown and Howard Stevens were arrested for drug dealing.

We’ve all been behind a truck and thought “that’s gonna fly off.” It happened Wednesday on I65 near Greenwood when an improperly secured mattress caused an accident that sent three people to nearby hospitals with injuries.

State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, will retire from public service after his current term ends in November of 2022. The representative of House District 32, which includes a portion of Madison County, cited personal health issues and helping care for his elderly father as primary reasons for retiring.

Realtor.com released its September Monthly Housing Report, which found that inventory hit a 2021 high, offering more choice for fall buyers. While inventory typically increases in the early fall, that trend didn’t hold in 2020 which saw a more active than normal fall season.