Wednesday, 9/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

On Monday, Mayor Dan Ridenour filed his proposed budget for 2022 officially to the clerk’s office for the Muncie City Council review. It will be introduced at the September 13th city council meeting. The press release says total spending will be $54.17 Million, an increase over the 2021 budget. City employees will not see a salary increase in 2022 although there were larger than normal increases given in 2021 and more scheduled for 2023. The Muncie City Council is expected to begin finance committee hearings in September before a final budget would be approved sometime in October.

The Missisinewa Valley Band will present A GARDEN CELEBRATION on September 7 at the Gardens of Matter Park beginning at 7:30. As always their concerts are free, bring your lawn chairs.

The Indiana State Police is hosting an open house at the Lafayette Post located at 5921 State Road 43 West Lafayette, on Saturday, September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. See their Helicopter, meet the SWAT Team, EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), K-9 unit, and more.

After winning the Mid-American Conference Championship in 2020, the Ball State football team was picked to win the league for a second consecutive season by the annual media poll. Overall, Ball State received 65 points, which was tops in the league, followed by East Division favorite Kent State.

Crunching the numbers. More now on the Muncie budget plan. On Monday, Mayor Dan Ridenour filed his proposed budget for 2022. The press release says the 2022 budget comes with an estimated surplus of more than $820,000, and also adds more than $500,000 to the Rainy Day fund. Street department spending sees a 14.1% increase over the 2021 budget. Adding a full-time assistant forester to the parks team, with a local foundation to pay half of that salary. The Muncie City Council is expected to begin finance committee hearings in September before a final budget would be approved sometime in October.

No mask mandate or further coronavirus restrictions, but Governor Holcomb is extending Indiana’s public health emergency until September 30th. He’s also extended an order on steps like temporary licensing of health workers — but that’s just until tomorrow, to “allow for ongoing conversations w/healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information.”

Safewise.com has released its list of the safest cities in Indiana and four Hamilton County communities earned a top 10 ranking. Of Hamilton County communities, Westfield ranked as the second-safest city in Indiana. Carmel ranked third, Fishers ranked fourth and Noblesville rounded out the top 10 list with a seventh-place ranking.

The only one to raise his hand: Zach Burger will replace Kily Ann Gaskill on the three-member Frankton Town Council. Burger, 34, whose family has deep roots in the northern Madison County town, was the only candidate to throw his hat into the ring to complete the term, which is up in December 2023.

Welcome to September – and our monthly announcement of the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month: First Choice for Women in Muncie and Anderson. Providing compassionate care to women and families in East Central Indiana. All services are FREE and confidential. We provide more than $10,000 in free advertising to our monthly winner.

Jay today! Free food from Second Harvest Food bank – at the Fairgrounds at 10am – in fact, all of these are 10 a.m.’s this week: Thursday Muncie Mall parking lot, and Friday in Anderson’s old Kmart lot. Volunteers are always needed, and they’re still asking everyone to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose. Pop your trunk if possible – best for quick load-in.

Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz will join WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun as the exclusive Colts Player Analyst for the 2021-2022 NFL season.