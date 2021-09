Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour filed his proposed budget for 2022 officially to the clerk’s office for the Muncie City Council review. The Muncie Journal reports total spending of $54.17 Million. This is an increase over the 2021 budget but still remains lower than 2018 spending of $54.32 Million. The Muncie City Council is expected to begin finance committee hearings in September before a final budget would be approved sometime in October.