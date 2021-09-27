Two Ribbon Cutting Trail Projects This Week

The Delaware County Redevelopment Commission invites the public to a double ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 29, celebrating the official opening of two recent trail projects. The Muncie Journal reports the ribbon-cutting event will start at 10 a.m. at the Star Bank at 3300 N. Everbrook Lane to commemorate the Morrison/McGalliard Trail Sidewalk. Around 11 a.m., the event will move to the new Delaware County Justice Center at 3100 S. Tillotson Ave. to cut the ribbon for the South Muncie Industria Center Trail.