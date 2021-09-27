Monday, 9/27/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

From Friday afternoon, Peter Killeen reported that they think they caught the guy

Muncie has distributed $3.11 million of your tax money to 189 local businesses – The Restaurant and the Small Business/tourism committees have selected those receiving grants from Muncie’s American Rescue Plan (ARP). Still more than $894,000 left to hand out before the end of the year. City Council President Jeff Robinson told WLBC Radio news that the Non Profit Fund application deadline is this Thursday at 5 p.m.

Forbidden Trade, with driver Bob McClure in the bike, made his first Harrah’s Hoosier Park start a winning as he captured the featured event Friday, the $220,000 Caesars Trotting Classic.

Cops and Firefighters doing great things: this past Saturday, the Guns n Hoses Charity Softball event was held, and Sgt. Tyler Swain told us about the charity angle… We are also told that plans are set for the repeat of Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of City Hall on Halloween night – from 6-8 p.m. – more community outreach from people doing important work.

One bright note from Saturday’s loss: Ball State fifth-year senior wide receiver Justin Hall finished the day with game-high 97 receiving yards, breaking a receiving record. Cards are home again this Saturday with Army in town for a 5 p.m. kick, on WLBC.

Fox59’s Lindy Thackston was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2020. Now, she’s saying that cancer has metastasized to her left lung. She wrote on a social media post that docs say that she can beat this, too.

Add Northwest Allen County Schools to the list of school boards not allowing the public to speak at school board meetings for the foreseeable future. It’s almost a copy and paste of the situation at Carmel Clay Schools, where public comments were suspended due to what the district called “disruptive and intimidating” behavior.

Following a temporary closure earlier this month due to staffing challenges, the residents of Pendleton are bracing for a fight to prevent the permanent closure of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch. According to the Herald Bulletin, Town Manager Scott E. Reske was among the residents who challenged a proposal to permanently close it as a cost-cutting measure. The BMV is considering closing five of its 129 branches statewide.

Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply for more of that Muncie ARP money: for non-profit organizations. The committee hosted two public information sessions, and before applying, those who were unable to attend the public information sessions are strongly encouraged to speak with United Way’s Director of Community Investments, Jim Flatford. He can be reached at jflatford@HeartOfIndiana.org.

A new work space, and a two year lease for the investigation center used to look into leads in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. WTHR confirmed this last week. It was Valentine’s Day 2017 when the bodies of the two young girls were found in the woods in Delphi.

Members of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) will hold a press conference at the Indiana Statehouse today at 11:30am ET. The leaders will demand that the General Assembly correct its attempts to gerrymander district maps without any public input by including community-drawn maps for consideration.