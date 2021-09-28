Tuesday, 9/28/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Not cold anytime soon. BUT – Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmer’s Almanac is Predicting Below-Average Temperatures This Winter In Indiana. Depending who you ask, the publication is accurate anywhere from 52 to 85% of the time.

Here’s what happened yesterday morning on I-65 northbound near the 127 mile marker. Just before 5:30 a.m., cops think a small passenger car ran off the road and came to a stop when a northbound vehicle hit it. The driver of the passenger car was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. It took about 5 hours to investigate and clear the scene.

Today and tomorrow are the last two days to help Afghan refugees who are in Indiana at Camp Atterbury. About 1000 are children under the age of 4 years including many infants. They need Baby blankets, throws, and single bed blankets. These must be new. The three donation sites are Open Door Services, on south Walnut Street, First Presbyterian Church, and Unitarian Universalist Church.

The Indiana Department of Health has changed the timing of its COVID-19 dashboard updates to reflect the high volume of data flowing in each day – now daily by 5 p.m. This will allow for more thorough review of data before it is posted. School and long-term care dashboards will continue to update weekly.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Five Points Mall in Marion at 10 a.m. today. Thursday 10 a.m. Muncie Mall, and Friday 10 a.m. in the Old K-Mart Lot in Anderson.

Indiana Town Halls, will host its first nonpartisan issue-focused Town Hall, to be live-streamed on Thursday, October 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. Senator Mike Braun will address questions related to Hoosier jobs, wages, and future economic opportunities. Jim Shella, veteran political reporter, will moderate the conversation. To watch the live online stream or to submit questions, visit www.indianatownhalls.org

Ball State’s most famous alum attended Media day for the Brooklyn Nets. Dave Letterman introduced himself as Dave from Basketball Digest, and asked Kevin Durant why people call him KD, what percentage he planned on giving this season, and whether Durant giggles when he plays the Pelicans. Dave was politely asked to “wrap it up,” according to the Indy Star.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the Indiana Connectivity Program, a new resource designed to help more Hoosiers obtain access to reliable and quality broadband, is now open. Simply enter your address and information into the Next Level Connections portal – we’ve placed the link on our Local News page this morning. (http://www.in.gov/ocra/broadband)

Alexandria Eagle’s Car and Bike Show With Flea Market!! Sunday Oct. 3rd from 8am to 3pm. All Proceeds Will Benefit Alternatives The Domestic Violence Shelter of Madison County. Call 765-617-0257 to Answer any Questions.

The Birdfeed Live – a once in a while podcast on the YouTube page for BSU athletics, yesterday broadcast to about 7 live viewers – with football coach Mike Neu, a player guest, and host Joel Godett. We will have many more listeners than that – Saturday, with a 4 p.m. pregame on WLBC.