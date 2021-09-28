A decade behind bars for a Muncie man who sold crystal meth to a police informant. According to the Star Press, 41 year old
Ronnie Lee Newman was arrested in October 2019 after members of the Muncie Police Department’s narcotics unit served a search warrant at a house in the 600 block of East Eighth Street and found meth, marijuana and Xanax on the premises.
Muncie Man Gets 10 Years In Drug Plea
A decade behind bars for a Muncie man who sold crystal meth to a police informant. According to the Star Press, 41 year old