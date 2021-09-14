Tuesday, 9/14/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Another all-time high at IUBMH. As of 2 p.m. yesterday, 98 COVID inpatients are at Muncie’s hospital – that breaks the previous all-time high number set on Saturday – when 90% of those admitted were not vaccinated. 24 of those are in intensive care.

The body of 22 year old U.S. Marine Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez will be laid to rest today at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport after a ceremony at Life Gate Church that begins at 11 a.m.

There could be a ruling later this month – Governor Holcomb’s lawsuit against the General Assembly over whether legislators can call themselves into session is finally before a judge. Holcomb sued five months ago after legislators passed the bill over his veto.

When the Muncie Community School Board meets today at 5 p.m. in regular session, Tonight’s meeting is available on the district’s YouTube page as well as in person – please follow masking requirements.

DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair on Thursday September 16th at Lucas Oil Stadium from 11am to 3pm. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

On a hot day, how about a Christmas Countdown. According to a study by Bankrate.com, more than a quarter of all American adults say they’ve either started their shopping for the holidays or plan on doing it by the end of this month. Christmas is 102 days away.

Ball State University will celebrate the Constitution of the United States, as well as the rights and responsibilities of student journalists, at 9 a.m. on Constitution Day, Friday, Sept. 17, at Sursa Performance Hall on Ball State’s campus, and livestreamed at bsu.edu/live. It’s hosted by the soon to be renamed College of Communication, Information, and Media (CCIM).

People are still talking in town about last Thursday, when, Six months after being named chairman of the Madison County Democrat Party, Thomas Newman Jr. resigned. Amie Hood, who was elected in March as vice party chairwoman, told the Herald Bulletin that an election has been tentatively set for Oct. 3 at the Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield.

Freshman enrollment is down at Ball State, and President Mearns told us last week in the WLBC Radio News zoom room there were several factors – including other Indiana schools, who found a need to seek some of BSU’s in-state potential students — he called it “poaching” in-state students. The other schools joined BSU in lowering entry admission requirements by going standard test optional.