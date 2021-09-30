Thursday, 9/30/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Indiana Department of Health update yesterday. The number of people in a hospital with coronavirus has dropped, but Indiana’s Department of Health Commissioner Kris Box says the stress on hospital workers is still there… The statewide number of COVID-19 cases has dropped for the third straight week, which is line with the overall trend across the country. The statewide positivity rate fell under 10% for the first time in weeks. Friday at 7:30 a.m., Steve Lindell interviews Dr. Jeff Bird from IUBMH.

In DC, the debt ceiling, Afghanistan, and trillions of dollars are all being discussed during a crazy-busy week… And we asked for the money parts of the week with 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz: full interview HERE.

There’s a new scam going around Indiana that is specifically targeting nurses. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he has received reports of a scam where a nurse will get a phone call from someone pretending to be an FBI agent, saying the nurse’s license has been suspended because of a drug trafficking and money laundering investigation. There are some red flags with these scams, like a caller demanding you immediately pay thousands of dollars, especially by wire transfer.

CRT discussion coming to Muncie. At this week’s Muncie Community School Board meeting, Phil Boltz addressed the Board during the public comments

There are two upcoming changes the U.S. Food and Nutrition Services Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Today is the end of the 15% increase in SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Starting in October 2021, benefits will increase due to the recent re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan. The Indiana FSSA wants all to know this increase is to the pre-pandemic benefit amounts—before the 15% increase.

More from Carmel: polka event! Oktoberfest at Carmel City Center is back with Indy’s Polka Band! Friday, October 1 from 6-10 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

Noted this week at the MCS Board Meeting: Titan TV at Northside Middle School, as lead by teacher Isaac Dennison

Principal Grimm noted that this new group is one of the biggest, and fastest growing extra-curricular groups at the school – look for their YouTube channel to see their work.