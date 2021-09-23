Thursday, 9/23/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

CANPACK broke ground for its new 862,000 square foot facility in Muncie yesterday. The new building is scheduled to open 4th quarter of 2022. CANPACK’s project is one of the largest upfront capital investments in Delaware County history. CANPACK is a global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans and packaging solutions for the food industry, as well as glass bottles and metal closures.

The Delaware County commissioners have come up with a new plan for spending federal American Rescue Plan dollars. The new plan would spend 15 to $25 million in the next two years. $1.5 million is earmarked for water and sewer systems in the area of the Park One industrial park. $1.5 million would remain available for mental health and rehabilitation in response to stress caused by the pandemic.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, in his Wednesday Community Update said the McCullough Park Lafferty field is going to be upgraded. The Cal Ripken foundation along with Ball State University and the city of Muncie will all be putting in funds to do a $1.7 million upgrade to Lafferty field. The Cal Ripken foundation will be coming back soon with ten years’ worth of programming for that particular ball field. The Ripken foundation assists one city per year with funding.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting a Statewide Winter Seasonal Hiring Event on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in 16 locations across the state. Winter seasonal employees earn $20/hour or $24/hour for snow plow drivers. Winter seasonal employees must have a Commercial Driver’s License at the time of interview. Winter seasonal CDL drivers who work full-time may qualify for $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses. Registration is not required to attend the event. INDOT recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information on open positions and careers with INDOT. Learn more about working for INDOT by visiting INDOTjobs.com.

Hiring Event Locations:

East Central District

Indianapolis Sub-District

7105 S Brookville Road

Indianapolis, IN 46239



Northeast District

Gary Sub-District

7601 Melton Road

Gary, IN 46403

Plymouth Sub-District

2845 Jack Greenlee Drive

Plymouth, IN 46563

LaPorte Sub-District

315 E Boyd Blvd

LaPorte, IN 46350

Rensselaer Sub-District

1130 E Maple Street

Rensselaer, IN 47978

Monticello Sub-District

12209 N 1200 West

Monticello, IN 47960

Northeast District

Fort Wayne Sub-District

5333 Hatfield Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Elkhart Sub-District

58905 CR 9

Elkhart, IN 46517

Wabash Sub-District

1290 Manchester Ave.

Wabash, IN 46992

Bluffton Sub-District

2800 West SR 124

Bluffton, IN 46714

West Central District

Crawfordsville Sub-District

139 W 300 North

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Terre Haute Sub-District

5693 E. Sony Drive

Terre Haute, IN 47802

West Lafayette Sub-District

2319 US 231

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Frankfort Sub-District

1675 W SR-28

Frankfort, IN 46041

Cloverdale Sub-District

10 High Street

Cloverdale, IN 46120

Southeast District

Falls City Sub-District

5701 Hwy 31

Clarksville, IN 47129

A Gaston man has been accused of sexually abusing two children. According to the Muncie newspaper, Matthew Michael Wilson, 35, of the 500 block of South Elm Street in Gaston, was arrested Monday on two preliminary counts of child molesting. In one case, Wilson is accused of fondling a girl, who was under the age of five years old, in recent weeks.

Noblesville Schools is installing an $80,000 school-themed sculpture at the roundabout of Field Drive and Cumberland Road. It will feature the district’s prominent “N”. Two 17-foot aluminum “N”s facing opposite directions will be featured and angled in the roundabout.

Muncie Animal Care and Services is offering a $5 adoption special through October 22nd in an effort to find loving homes for the hundreds of animals in its care. Adoption fees will be $5 for dogs, cats, and kittens. Senior animals 6 years+ and any animal who has been at MACS for 6 months or longer will have waived adoption fees. Free adoptions for Senior Citizens, military, and first responders.

Ball State and the Indiana Immunization Coalition are partnering to host immunization clinics open to all students, employees, spouses, and dependents. Clinics are: Today from noon-6 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. The clinic location will be the Jo Ann Gora Student Wellness and Recreation Center Basketball Court area.

The Muncie newspaper reports Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Muncie this fall. Construction began at the burrito chain’s 720 W. McGalliard Road location earlier this summer. Now, the outside is nearly complete, with new paint and windows in place. A definitive opening date has not been determined.

Ross Community Center will have a health fair this Friday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Open door health services will provide COVID-19 vaccines and the healthy lifestyle center will have healthy food demonstrations blood pressure checks yoga and more.

Delaware County has administered more than 97,985 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Sept. 21, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health. That’s up very slightly by 0.75% from the previous week’s tally of 97,254 COVID-19 doses administered.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in his State of the City address the city will break ground next year on two new roundabouts on State Road 32 near Riverview Hospital. A third groundbreaking will kick off a 125-million-dollar expansion of Pleasant Street, one of the city’s two main east-west roads.

Tom Cherry’s Old Time Radio Show returns to the Farmland Community Center to open its tenth season on September 25 at 3:00 pm The program will feature a radio adaptation of the classic fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, and an original offering titled Gavin Corwin’s Book Report. Tickets are one dollar.

Over one-hundred Hoosiers in Indianapolis will soon lose their job. The Timken Company has notified the state that lay-offs at the Diamond Chain Company manufacturing plant will begin at the end of November. Timken announced their plan to close the Diamond Chain plant back in February of 2020. The plan is to pack up and move operations to Illinois.

Anderson University’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance will honor Tony Small, a nationally acclaimed composer and artistic director, as the 2021 recipient of the Outstanding Music Alumnus Award. The distinguished award will be presented during AU’s “Called to Soar” Homecoming Concert at Park Place Church on Friday, October 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The Madison County Commissioners have voted unanimously to approve the recommendation of the Plan Commission to reinstitute a moratorium on solar projects larger than 50 megawatts. The moratorium will remain in effect until March 21, 2022, or until the county’s new solar ordinance is adopted.

Alexandria Tiger football player Caleb Coryell has received an IHSAA pin for his positive attitude and leadership during the Elwood football game last Friday night.

Hippie fest takes place at the Tipton county fairgrounds in Tipton IN this Saturday from noon to 7:00 PM Tickets must be reserved online in ants reserve your tickets at hippiefest.org.