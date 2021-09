The Old Washington Street Festival returns for its 44th iteration this Saturday and Sunday, September 18th and 19th. A mixture of the past and present of the East Central Neighborhood, The Old Washington Street Festival combines the antiquity of the Emily Kimbrough Historic District with a dash of modern flare. On Saturday there is a car show. There are historic home tours both Saturday and Sunday. Artists, artisans, and craft makers abound. The festival is free and open to all.