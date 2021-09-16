“Crisis” at IUBMH, and all of the Thursday, 9/16/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Strong words from the Muncie hospital

Dr. Jeff Bird, President IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, with WLBC’s Steve Lindell yesterday…As we reported previously, records for inpatient care are being set

Bird stressed the importance of getting the shots, for those who have been “on the fence.”

The weekly 2-metric score map yesterday shows NO red counties anywhere near here – but Delaware and most adjacent counties are just a half-point away from that highest threat level for COVID.

Fort Wayne’s mayor is defending his plan to incentivize the coronavirus vaccine among city workers. Mayor Tom Henry says his 200-dollar incentive program is no different than the support that Fort Wayne offers city employees to get wellness checks or to stop smoking. City council members say they’re the ones who decide how to spend city money.

Jump at the Pumps – still affected by the storm

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, attributes the sudden jump in price to “price cycling,” and says it usually lasts about two weeks.

Indiana’s Eli Lilly gets another huge contract: the U.S. government will purchase 388,000 doses of a COVID antibody therapy that has been authorized for emergency use to treat the virus. The deal is estimated to generate $330 million in revenue in the second half of 2021.

An Anonymous Anderson University Donor Gifts Endowment for International Scholarships, which will be given to assist students from Latin America, other international students, or students who are immigrants to the U.S.

Its homecoming week at Yorktown High School, and Pete Olson explained why the Saturday parade time has moved from the traditional morning start to 5 p.m. instead

That parade ends as food trucks start up, and a free concert begins at Civic Green at 7 p.m. The GAME is Friday – with News Castle visiting – and LIVE on the new 92.5 FM, 1340 AM, smart speaker, and on Woof Boom Radio TV – free on YouTube.

It’s being called “sort of a grand opening” of the new Muncie bark park. This was a Girl Scout gold award project started by Sara Groves and a lot of the funding came from Jackie L Michael Foundation. A Girl Scout troop will be there to help Sara plant flowers and make hand prints inside a wooden Ark play set on Sept 19, 2-4 pm at ARF on Riggin Road.

Dr. Jeff Bird from IUBMH calls it a crisis situation at his hospital, and he says this is not the same as before

He also said yesterday that it is affecting younger people, too

He is pleading with people to make the choice

Anderson residents will have an opportunity to comment on the city’s proposed 2022 budget. City Council will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom and in-person in the city building auditorium. We’ve placed the link on our Local News Page this morning. Final approval of the budget is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 during a special meeting of council.

When BSU football went to Penn State last weekend, the payday was “just north of a million dollars.” We also asked President Mearns about the financial arrangement for this week’s game at Wyoming – he told WLBC Radio news that there is no cash payout for this one – it’s a home and home arrangement between the two schools. Pregame starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Saluting educators again – at this week’s Muncie Community School Board meeting – President Jim Williams

You’ll hear a large portion of that meeting on Radio this weekend on This Week in Delaware County, hosted by Steve Lindell.

One of the few remaining survivors of the USS Indianapolis in World War Two has died