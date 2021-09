AJR with special guest Sara Kays will be performing at Emens Auditorium on September 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets to this previously exclusive student concert have now been released to the public. The Muncie Journal reports public tickets go on sale Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. and will now be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Emens box office.