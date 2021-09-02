Edgewood Town Court is officially closed and thousands of cases are being transferred to the Anderson and Elwood courts.
The Herald Bulletin reports Edgewood Town Council voted in March to close the court after Scott Norrick was elected the judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5. Norrick estimated in March that there were 5,000 pending cases being transferred to the Anderson and Elwood city courts.
Edgewood Town Court Closes
Edgewood Town Court is officially closed and thousands of cases are being transferred to the Anderson and Elwood courts.