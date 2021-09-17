Muncie’s National Guard Armory To Collect Items For Afghan Evacuees

Muncie’s National Guard Armory will take part in a regional collection system to sort and deliver donated items for Afghan evacuees. The Star Press reports Gov. Eric Holcomb has said several state agencies will collaborate to receive, sort and deliver the needed items. In addition to Muncie’s armory, located at 401 N. Country Club Road, eight other Indiana National Guard locations will participate, including Evansville, Greenfield, Rockville, Danville, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend and New Albany.