Back to the sales tax rolls for the Mounds Mall, but the owner hopes it’s temporary. The Herald Bulletin reports
Mark Squillante purchased the Mounds Mall in September 2012 for $12,000 after the previous owners, the Elda Corp. decided not to redeem the property. Current taxes on owed are $567,519 by Holliday LLC on the building and the Elda Corp. owes $135,426 on the land where the building is located.
Mounds Mall Hitting The Sales Tax Rolls
Back to the sales tax rolls for the Mounds Mall, but the owner hopes it’s temporary. The Herald Bulletin reports