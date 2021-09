Charges face a man accused of holding up a Portland bank. The Star Press reports 61 year old James Lee Mosle entered the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, 1451 N. Meridian St., late Wednesday afternoon, say police, handed a clerk a note demanding cash, and claiming that he knew where she lived and would kill her family if she did not cooperate, according to the Star Press. He took off in a vehicle and was later tracked down by police.