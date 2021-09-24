Friday, 9/24/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Another virtual Sing. Last week, we asked for the plan for the annual Muncie Community Christmas Sing, historically held on the first Sunday in December, and MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski told WLBC’s Steve Lindell, “right now, we are planning another virtual sing. Will be glad when we can bring large groups together and not worry about a COVID spread.”

Tonight is your chance to watch the Anderson Band perform live at Anderson High School’s Collier Field! The gates will open at 6:00 pm. Concessions will be available from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The encore performance of their Summer Marching program Van Highlanders will begin at 8:00 pm under the lights. Admission is $1.00 per person.

The final push for volunteers is on for Ironman Muncie next weekend – many more are needed! Please contact Jon Anderson with the Muncie Sports Commission – jon@munciesports.com.

Taylor University men’s basketball program is set to host the 2021 prospect on Saturday, October 23. Open to high school boy basketball players, grades 10 through 12, and will take place from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm. For more information, contact assistant coach Aaron Larson at 765-998-5341. (* Sid, do phone only this time – or via email at aaron_larson@taylor.edu)

5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will Host Listening Sessions in Howard and Grant Counties this Saturday: 9:30 a.m. in Greentown, and 11:30 a.m. at the Marion City Courthouse.

Shop with a Cop, and Toys For Tots benefit at this Saturday’s Guns ‘n’ Hoses charity softball event. Sargent Tyler Swain with Muncie Police says the Cops take on the Fire Department… Muncie SportsPlex gates open 2:30 p.m. Activities and food for sale all day, with exhibition games at 3, and 4:30 p.m., and the championship at 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky and Indiana are two of the least joyful states in America, according to a new study. Researchers at WalletHub, a personal finance site, recently examined happiness levels across three dimensions in all 50 states.