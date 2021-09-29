IRONMAN MUNCIE MAP and Wednesday, 9/29/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

muncie_ironman_directions_DC

MAP ABOVE provided by City of Muncie. To accommodate for the Ironman races, and the safety of the athletes, there will need to be some road closures this Saturday in the Muncie area

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour also said another road is worth avoiding

For participants, spectators, and volunteers on the DAY OF the event

Starting with exclusive, good news. A check presentation, covered by WLBC’s Steve Lindell unveiled a big check for Secret Families Muncie Christmas Charity – a golf outing and car wash raised a lot of money

That’s Rick Morris, brother of Dr. Bob Morris, the honoree of the annual fundraiser at Maplewood Golf course. This year’s Christmas event at Toyota of Muncie is December 4th.

Former Blackford star Luke Brown announced his commitment to Ball State on Monday, according to WFFT in Ft. Wayne. He originally signed with Stetson University before putting his name in the transfer portal earlier this month.

A Yorktown volunteer firefighter and owner of a landscaping business has some serious health concerns, and a Car/Motorcycle Show this Saturday at Morrow’s Meadow will help Josh Reed and his family. The event runs 12 noon – 5 p.m. and all proceeds raised that day will go directly to Josh and his family.

New loan fund for black-owned businesses. Reporter Sean Mattingly cited an Indiana Business Journal story that helps small businesses get their start, many in Madison County. The link to their story in on our Local News page this morning. https://www.ibj.com/articles/bankable-launches-new-loan-fund-for-black-owned-businesses

Over $17,000 from a golf and carwash fundraiser – a record amount setting amount – for Secret Families Muncie Christmas Charity was presented yesterday. Janet Trowbridge accepted the donation

Chad Castor, GM of Toyota of Muncie had words of support

This year’s event is December 4th, and save the date for the next golf fundraiser – August 13, 2022.