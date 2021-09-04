Friday 9/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Yesterday was the United Way’s Annual Day of Action and a group of volunteers spent the morning working at the Emerson Dog Park on Ashland Avenue. The group planted 1,000 tulips along the entire outside of the fencing as a beautification effort for the neighborhood. The Emerson Dog park initially required a fee for it’s use, but now the dog park is free for everyone and is a very safe venue for your pets.

The Muncie newspaper reports less than ½ of Delaware County is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. As of August 30, 41% of Delaware County residents are fully vaccinated.

The IRONMAN triathlon is a little more than a month away, yet hundreds of people are still needed to help with the event. Some of the spots open include: Athlete Registration, award assistance, bag and packet stuffing, bike aid station, for handing out water during the race, bike handlers, Day after clean up, helping with food tent trash removal, finish line assistance, massage, medical team and many more. Visit munciejournal.com for more information.

Mitchell Early Childhood and Family Center, part of the YMCA of Muncie, has hired a new Director of Youth Development. Janette Stanley hopes to emphasize the importance of play and social emotional development——teaching children to have joy with learning and to love others and show kindness to anyone they meet.

Governor Eric Holcomb written a proclamation establishing September 2021 as College Savings Month in Indiana. To celebrate, one individual will be selected to win the CollegeChoice 529 $10,000 Education Sweepstakes. Individuals 18 years of age or older must complete the entry form available at www.collegechoicedirect.com/september by 11:59 p.m. on September 30. The winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries to receive a $10,000 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit.

IBJ Media, the owner and publisher of the Indianapolis Business Journal has acquired Grow INdiana Media Ventures, the parent company of Inside INdiana Business. Gerry Dick, previously the owner and president of Grow INdiana Media Ventures, will lead a new division of IBJ Media as president. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A survey conducted by Indy Politics of registered voters in Marion County between August 13th and 23rdshowed massive support for the legalization of marijuana. 65% of voters surveyed supported the full legalization for recreational and medicinal use of marijuana with an additional 20% supporting the legalization of marijuana strictly for medical use.

As one of the few local school districts with a mask mandate, Muncie Community Schools will no longer have to quarantine close-contact students who are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, under a new executive order. The change comes after Governor Eric Holcomb issued a new executive order Wednesday, stating K-12 schools and daycares with mask mandates will no longer have to quarantine close-contact students. While students can continue attending class, they will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities or athletics under the order. Those who begin experiencing symptoms will be asked to leave school immediately.

IU Health will temporarily suspend 100% of all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures throughout the system, beginning Monday, Sept.6. The surge of COVID-19 patient volumes has continued to accelerate at a rapid pace, and this temporary change is needed to further relieve pressure on their care teams and to free up space for critically ill patients.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Muncie Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Music of Billy Joel” with Michael Cavanaugh, a renowned performer and musician who was hand-selected by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” The concert will feature classics like “Piano Man,” “New York State of Mind,” “You May Be Right,” “My Life” and more. Tickets start as low as $20.

Ivy Tech’s Fisher Building in downtown Muncie is now open for students, according to the Muncie newspaper. The lower level of the building was damaged last November due to an electrical incident that also damaged the science lab. Construction will continue as students return to school.

Storm-ravaged Louisiana will receive help from Indiana Michigan Power after Hurricane Ida disrupted electric service to more than a million customers. On Wednesday, 300 I&M employees and contract crews including those from the Muncie/Marion area travelled to Louisiana to assist in the restoration.

The number of hate crimes in Indiana was up in 2020 compared to previous years, according to the FBI 2020 Hate Crimes Report. There were 186 reported hate crimes in the Hoosier state in 2020, according to FBI data. The FBI said Indiana reported 80 hate crime incidents in 2019 and 100 in 2018. The information comes from data received from 174 law enforcement agencies in Indiana.

Walmart is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross at all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. between September 2-8. The company will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million through the close of business Wednesday, September 8. Customers will have the opportunity to donate any amount, or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar with the change going to the American Red Cross.

The Indianapolis Star reports former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter has been released from prison. As part of his parole, he was required to sign a contract agreeing to a number of rules including: not to own guns, use illegal drugs or leave the state without notifying his parole officer.

All 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools are welcome to a gathering at noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the 1925 Pubhouse at Grandview Golf Course. Any 1959 graduate of any of the three schools is welcome to attend. The Pubhouse is located at 1905 Northshore Blvd.