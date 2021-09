A Daleville man is charged with killing his grandfather. 26 year old Trent David Kreegar is being held without bond preliminarily charged with murder. Police went to a home at at 9110 S. Walnut St. early Sunday after dispatchers received a report of an unconscious man. An found Kreegar trying to perform CPR on his grandfather, Robert Earl Huffman Jr., 67, also of Daleville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police think an argument led to the incident.