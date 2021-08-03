Tuesday, 8/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Over the weekend, Kroger announced it is “strongly encouraging” all individuals to wear a mask when in its stores. Previously, Kroger had only required their unvaccinated employees to wear masks and requested unvaccinated shoppers do the same. Walmart is also encouraging all customers to wear masks in stores in areas with high infection rates. They also will require all management-level staff members to get vaccinated by October 4.

The Art Association of Madison County’s (AAMC) annual exhibition will open at the Anderson Museum of Art on August 6, 2021, at the Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) during downtown Anderson’s First Friday. The opening reception will take place from 6-8 pm, with a break for an award ceremony starting at 6:30 pm.

The appeal for students who wanted to stop the IU vaccine requirement has been denied. The university can still require the vaccine for students, faculty and staff, while allowing for exemptions for religious and some medical circumstances.

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29.

Cops and the community, doing great things for kids – called Operation Christmas… James King from yesterday’s WLBC Wake up Crew – the fish fry fundraiser is this Saturday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Daleville High School cafeteria. Tickets in advance, or at the door. Money raised is used for Christmas gifts for area children.