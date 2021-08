Muncie Civic Theatre will kick off its 2021-22 Mainstage season with the classic family-friendly musical, opening Aug. 20 and running through Sept. 5. Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m. For tickets and/or more information, go to munciecivic.org or call (765) 288-PLAY