Friday, 8/20/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

11-month-old Mercedes Lain of Plymouth, Indiana was found dead in a remote, wooded area in Starke County. The man who had been watching Mercedes, 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller, is being charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Mercedes was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier this week.

Carmel Clay Schools will not offer a time for public comment at its next school board meeting on Aug. 23. The changes are in response to “disruptions, verbal attacks, intimidation, inappropriate behavior and the presence of a firearm by an attendee at recent school board meetings,” according to Current in Carmel.

As more companies mandate COVID vaccines for their employees, the National Association of Broadcasters is following suit for its big fall conference in Las Vegas. The group said yesterday that it will require all attendees and participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Statewide, the Indiana State Police is taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. Now until Sept. 6, troopers will be increasing patrols showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Here’s what happened in Mad County yesterday. Kim Morris had the breaking news – one person is dead after a fiery crash on State Road 37 and State Road 128 in Madison County. Police said the crash involved a minivan and a semi. One person died at the scene and two others were treated for less serious injuries. Police said both vehicles were engulfed when deputies arrived.

If you have small children and a job, you probably want them taken care of in an environment where they are learning. The counties with the best access to high-quality early learning are Tipton, Vanderburgh, Marion, Posey, and Delaware counties. The counties with the lowest access are Warren, Fountain, Switzerland, Rush and Randolph. The study is called “Closing the Gap: An Assessment of Indiana’s Early Learning Opportunities”, and was designed to measure just that.

After a one-year absence from the IndyCar calendar, Iowa Speedway will be back on the 2022 schedule as a doubleheader weekend. In a new multi-year sponsorship deal on July 23, the series will run Hy-VeeDeals.com 250. The next day the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 will be run.

Non-stop to Key West – Allegiant has added a flight which will begin in December, is its first nonstop to the popular destination. They’ll take off Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning December 1.

Longtime Madison Grant bus driver and athletic supporter Rob Vetor passed away yesterday. He drove the boys basketball team for 27 years and was very much an important part of the basketball program.

The City of Noblesville is one of 12 communities to receive almost $200,000 in federal funding through Round 2 of the Community Connections for People with Disabilities grant program. The program aims to help develop innovative technology strategies and cultivate strong community partnerships to address the negative social, economic and health effects of COVID-19 on Hoosiers with disabilities.

Due to the Madison County’s COVID-19 status, the Madison County Historical Society is canceling its Aug. 23 membership meeting.