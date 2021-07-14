Wednesday, 7/14/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Vacancy on Council. After several decades of his family in public service, Ralph Smith announced he is resigning from Muncie City Council, effective August 1st. On a social media post, Smith cited that he and his wife, Christie, have overcome some health challenges, and have rethought their future plans. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told WLBC’s Steve Lindell that the GOP District Precinct Chairs will vote on a replacement – probably taking about three weeks.

Some people are able to buy guns privately, without a background check. New federal legislation would stop those kinds of purchases. The Indianapolis City-County Council passed a resolution supporting that potential new law Monday. One of its supporters is Cheryl Shockley, whose son Jack was killed by a man with a history of gun charges… She spoke against ankle monitors. The president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Indy has been calling for no ankle monitor release for violent offenders.

The City of Elwood and the Madison County Council of Governments (MCCOG) invite you to Callaway Park Pavilion Saturday at 4 p.m. in the central pavilion to help elevate Elwood’s future as they draft its new comprehensive plan. For more information, visit www.elevateelwood.com.

More big city violence. On the same night that Indianapolis city leaders approved more money to be used to fight violent crime, 11 people were shot in a matter of hours. Between 7:00 p.m. Monday and 4:00 a.m. Tuesday those 11 people were shot, three of them fatally.

The state of Indiana has been forced by a federal judge to restart expanded COVID-19 unemployment benefits. The judge ruled that Governor Eric Holcomb was in violation of state law when he opted the state out of the program on June 19th. The governor’s office says they acknowledge the ruling by the judge and that they will comply with the order. In doing so, the state plans to restart the distribution of expanded benefits on Friday, July 16.

Anderson YMCA is now registering students for their 2021-2022 Kidscape before and after school child care program. For questions, and to request a registration form, contact Grace Pierce at gpierce@ymcamadco.org.

Two original buildings will be restored at the International Circus Hall of Fame in northeastern Indiana. A $50,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society will be used to pay for work at the buildings in Peru, the Kokomo Tribune reported. The American Circus Corp. buildings were constructed on the grounds when it served as the winter quarters for some of the biggest circuses in the world, according to the newspaper.

Beef parfaits, vegan brats and Fruity Pebbles funnel cakes are among the new culinary creations being offered at the Indiana State Fair this year. Fair officials have announced 23 new items on top of the typical fair food like corn dogs. The beef parfait is being offered at the Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent and features layers of smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes and barbeque sauce, while the funnel cake is a golden cake topped with powdered sugar, icing and a sprinkling of the cereal.