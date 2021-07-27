Tuesday, 7/27/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Mask decision is today. Tonight is the night: the Muncie Community School Board meets, and on the agenda is finalization for plans for masking, and more, when the school year starts for kids on August 10th. By the way, on our unofficial school-start list: Anderson Community Schools is one of the first to start – tomorrow.

Many schools at all grade levels are still trying to craft their COVID policy for a new school year, but Purdue University is optimistic about the fall semester. They say 60-percent of students and 66-percent of staff have been vaccinated. We have a Ball State update this week, as WLBC’s Steve Lindell interviews President Mearns late Thursday morning – you’ll hear coverage on our Friday morning news.

SafeWise announced the release of the 7th annual “10 Safest Cities in Indiana” report for 2021. To determine the safest cities in each state, they analyzed the latest violent crime and property crime data from the FBI for each city. Zionsville was ranked safest, followed by Westfield, Carmel, Fishers and West Lafayette. Noblesville was 7th, with Marion 23rd, Kokomo 25th, and Anderson 27th most safe.

Starting in August, both Tuhey Park Pool and Prairie Creek Reservoir Beach will open weekends until Labor Day. The lifeguard shortage at the Creek could create some more opening issues – if there is anyone certified to work as a lifeguard that wants to work for PCR, they are hiring at $15 an hour.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago recently polled 1,000 parents across the US. 71% of parents believe the pandemic has taken a toll on their child’s mental health. 68% wish they’d let their child socialize more, saying they prioritized social distance too much over mental health. 65% believe mental health consequences will be greater for children than adults. Parents cited social isolation as the most unhealthy aspect of the pandemic, followed by remote learning and too much screen time. Notably, all three were cited at least twice as frequently as fear of the virus.

Another WLBCland venue is getting back to the Old Normal – with events! Iconic ‘80s blues metal band TESLA is coming to the Anderson Paramount Theatre, Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Theatre doors open at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tickets and can be purchased via www.andersonparamount.org/shows/ or by calling the box office at 765.642.1234.

Indy violence continues. Nine people were shot in the span of 14 hours between early Sunday morning and early Monday morning in separate shootings all throughout Indianapolis. Two people were killed in the violence, in data released by police yesterday morning.

After more than a year of anticipation, John R. Emens College-Community Auditorium announces its 2021-2022 season events! Experience concerts, Broadway, comedy, dance, and more. Single event tickets go on sale Monday, August 16 10 a.m. at the Emens box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Subscriptions are available now for the Artist Series. For more information visit bsu.edu/emens or call 765-285-1539.

Town of Pendleton says via social media yesterday that the State Street construction will be delayed until August 2nd. No reason given.

Last week, the Indiana Broadcasters Association honored Radio and TV stations for our commitment to community service. Each year the IBA gives out the Cardinal Community Service Awards. Named after the state bird, the awards are a symbol of dedicated service by the membership. All 7 of Woof Boom Radio formats in the state received the honors again this year, to note our commitment to the communities that we serve.

Anderson University didn’t have to go far to find its new director of the Cultural Resource Center (CRC). Brian Martin, a former development officer at AU, has been selected for the position.

Patterson Block Muncie is hosting a grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm during the Arts Walk in Downtown Muncie. It was built in 1876 by Arthur F. Patterson and is one of the largest historic buildings in downtown Muncie at a staggering 21,000 square feet. There several businesses, owned by women, in the structure. There will be tours of the building every thirty minutes. To find out more about this event, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Patterson-Block-Muncie-107427281484134)