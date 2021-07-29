Thursday, 7/29/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Flying is back in a big way. Good news landed at Indy Airport today as Contour Airlines announced it will become the second airline this year to kick-off operations out of Indy, beginning this fall with three new daily nonstop flights to Nashville, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

The Town of Yorktown is aware of reports that a child was burned while playing near the Civic Green splash pad recently. No remnants of acid or chemicals have been found in the area; it is believed that the injury was caused by the temperature of the metal on the manhole covers. They are taking steps to mitigate the heat on the lids immediately, and working with Board of Health. Town Manager Pete Olson told WLBC Radio News in a text, “we hate that it happened and are committed to fixing the issue.”

One week from today is First Thursday in downtown Muncie. Come and support the creative genius of more than 24 talented makers at MADJAX from 5 – 8 p.m. Also, events at other businesses and galleries, and Canan Commons.

The Fort Wayne City Council rejected a tax break for Amazon’s new distribution center this week. The mega online retailer had been asking for around $7.3-million in ten years of tax abatements. An Amazon representative says the project won’t go away, but their plans to spend over $100-million on investments on the project might be reduced and the planned 2022 opening date may be pushed back as a result.

Building Hope with Each Stroke: the Muncie Mission golf outing on Thursday, September 2. There are 8:00 AM and 1:30 PM tee times at The Players Club, and groups or individuals can sign up now. Online registration is available at www.munciemission.org/events.

Anderson University (AU) and Ivy Tech Community College are proud to announce a new articulation agreement in Christian ministries, through which students will have the opportunity to earn a dual degree.

Wednesday is another Muncie on the Move breakfast event and program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at the Horizon Center. Tickets will be available at the door, but reservations are appreciated.

The reigning Monarch of Monaco is the 2021 Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient. His Serene Highness Prince Albert II established a foundation to address the planet’s environmental situation. He will be honored on Sept. 25 at the Indianapolis Prize Gala presented by Cummins Inc., to be held in downtown Indianapolis.

The Anderson High School Class of ’67 will meet for lunch at noon today, at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes. All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. There will be a discussion about the 55-year anniversary party next year.

Free fun this Saturday in downtown Muncie, with the second Moonlight Movie of the 2021 season, ET The Extra Terrestrial at Canan Commons. The movie will start at 8:00pm. Kids are encouraged to come early and build their own spaceship to use while they watch the movie! Guests are to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and bug spray.