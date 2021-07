Former Muncie Sanitary District official Tracy Barton faces a September hearing during which he’s expected to plead guilty to a corruption-related charge and be sentenced. The Star Press reports Barton will appear on Sept. 14 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. The wire fraud count carries a prison term of up to 20 years. Federal prosecutors are recommending the Delaware County man receive a prison term at “the lower end” of sentencing guidelines.