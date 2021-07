After more than a year of anticipation, John R. Emens College-Community Auditorium announces its 2021-2022 season events. Experience concerts, Broadway, comedy, dance, and more. Single event tickets go on sale Monday, August 16 10 a.m. at the Emens box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. The first three productions include, Philadanco! The Philadelphia Dance Company September 22, The Price is Right Live! September 26 and Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio (Artist Series) October 8.