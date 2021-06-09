Woof Boom Radio morning news, Wednesday, 6/9/2021

Madison county Police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a Check Into Cash in Anderson on Monday afternoon. An employee told officers a man came into the business with a handgun and demanded cash. The employee refused to cooperate and the man left the store on foot. Anyone with information can call APD at 765-648-6700.

Headed to Indy soon? Here’s more about the City-County Council vote to say that Masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated. Religious and funeral services may move to 100 percent capacity. And, another note – dancing may happen in music venues, as long as six feet of social distancing is maintained. It was not made clear how someone can dance six feet away from their partner. The proposal was not without debate.

It’s back to more of the Old Normal – also known as the Tradition of the Delaware County Fair Queen Pageant. Saturday, 7 p.m. at Muncie Central’s auditorium, all are welcome – $5 to get in at the door.

Here’s a letter from the IRS you should not be afraid of – they announced on Monday it has started sending letters to more than 36 million American families who may be eligible for the expanded child tax credit and monthly payments set to begin in July.

Considering a COVID shot, but can’t seem to get there? The State Department of Health told WLBC yesterday that Mobile vaccination clinics are planned for Today through Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Kokomo. Today, Friday and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Ivy Tech in Anderson. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1.

Republican Diana Likens was elected through a party caucus to finish the term of Steve Sumner on the Madison County Council. Sumner, who represented the 2nd District, resigned from the council in May after being arrested in December on two Level 6 felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Noblesville Fire welcomed eight new firefighters to the department during a graduation ceremony Friday night at the Noblesville Schools’ Community Center. Two other recruits who were unable to have a pinning ceremony when they graduated last year due to COVID-19 joined the event. The ceremony included the badge pinning by the graduates’ family members and loved ones and the oath of office given by Mayor Chris Jensen.