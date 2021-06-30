The Indiana DNR has ruled out links to Avian influenza and the West Nile virus, but now Indiana birds have died in Allen, Delaware, Hamilton and 37 other counties, and counting, from a mysterious illness. Take down and empty feeders, and clean with a disinfectant, such as a 10-percent bleach solution. If you find a dead or infected bird, use rubber gloves to protect yourself.

Add Elwood City Council and the Madison County Council to the list opting out of the state’s settlement in the case against drug manufacturers and distributors to mitigate the expense caused by the opioid epidemic. They believe they might get a higher payout. Cities that opt out by June 30 will have 60 days to opt back in, if they so choose.

A terrible crash Monday evening in Miami county. Brandon Eller, 33, Amboy, IN crossed a lane and apparently caused a head-on collision with a Jeep – which caused several injuries, and took the life of Carolann Pulley, 78, Converse. This crash is still under investigation.

Here’s more on that recall we shared on Monday – If you have frozen shrimp in your freezer, you might need to throw it away. Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling many shrimp products because it contains salmonella. A variety of one and two-pound bags from a bunch of brands including Meijer are part of the nationwide recall.

A recent report from Anderson’s Herald Bulletin says Jurors and those attending jury trials and hearings who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will not have to wear masks and social distancing is not required beginning July 6. Temperature checks will also not be mandatory before entering the Madison County Government Center, but they’d still like you to wear face masks is you are not vaccinated.

The Delaware County Sherriff’s office congratulated Deputy Jeremy Robbins this past weekend, who graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Our award winning WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month grant recipients have been tabulated – after an incredible amount of entries were evaluated by a Panel, each monthly organization will receive more than $10,000 of in-kind advertising and publicity from WLBC. The entire list is posted on our Local News page now – and each organization will receive a direct contact from us, with instructions of how to receive their gift, and the month that has been determined.

Classroom Connections, July 2021.

Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity, August 2021.

First Choice for Women, September 2021.

Allies Inc, October 2021.

Randolph County Veterans Shelter, November 2021.

Salvation Army Muncie, December 2021.

Boys and Girls Club , January 2022.

Muncie Children’s Museum, February 2021.

Hillcroft Services, March 2022.

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, April 2022.

Little Red Door, May 2022.

Teen Works, June 2022.

Why did he go back? The Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger told the Herald Bulletin deputies responded to a 911 call for a vehicle in a private pond near the 5200 block of South County Road 450 East about 8 a.m. yesterday. Both men swam to shore, but one swam back to retrieve some unknown items, and died.

Taylor University has secured an $85,000 grant from Muncie-based Ball Brothers Foundation that will contribute to the creation of a canoe launch on the Missisinewa River. The grant will be used by Taylor and a community partnership with the Town of Upland to build an access road to the proposed site.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform at the Eagles Theatre in Wabash, on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will offer a rare opportunity to see the band perform in one of the smallest venues they have played in decades — just 25 rows with a capacity of 600. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at HoneywellArts.org.

If you have BMV business soon, branches will be closed Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. All resume regular hours on Tuesday, July 6.

A crowd of people gathered over the weekend in downtown Springfield, Missouri to attend the “Birds Aren’t Real” rally. According to spokesperson, all birds in the United States were killed by the government and replaced by federal drones.