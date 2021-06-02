Wednesday, 6/2/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Here they come again. Even though less than 90 total shots were given last time over a three day period, today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, the Indiana State Department of Health is back at the Delaware County Fairgrounds giving COVID shots. It is assumed this is intended for the second dose for the handful that showed up before, though our question remains unanswered: how much does it cost to run the three day clinic. Megan Wade-Taxter, Media Relations Coordinator wrote, “We do not have the data broken down by vaccination site at this time.” That reply was May 19th.

The Fishers Summer Concert Series hosted by Fishers Parks returned yesterday in the heart of downtown Fishers at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. The free concert series includes performances on Tuesday and Friday evenings throughout the summer, and Wednesday lunchtime concerts. The series will conclude with the return of the popular two-day Blues Fest celebration on Labor Day Weekend.

the annual WLBC / Morry Mannies high school athlete scholarships will be chosen later this week – listen for an announcement soon, as we honor the Radio legend, and the excellence in athletics in Delaware and Madison counties.

The second annual Muncie Pride will kick off on Thursday, June 3rd at Cornerstone Park. This will be the first in a series of monthly events starting with the kick off.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 14th annual Photo Contest, open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape. Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format by June 30. The link for entry is on our Local News Page now.

https://www.in.gov/isda/programs-and-initiatives/indiana-state-department-of-agriculture-photo-contest/

Memorial Day Weekend was a busy holiday on the roads. GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says demand for gasoline was up 40% compared to Memorial Day weekend in 2020. You’re paying an average of $2.99 at the pumps in Indiana. That’s below the national average of $3.06.

If you can make it to St. Claire and Pennsylvania Streets in downtown Indianapolis, you’ll be able to see the newest monument on the Indiana War Memorials properties. It’s a monument to Gold Star families, the people who have family members who gave their lives defending our country.

Taylor University and Director of Athletics Kyle Gould announced late last week that Aaron Mingo has been named the new head coach for the TU football program and will begin his tenure immediately.

Free food from Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI Tailgate Events: today 10:00 AM at Jay County Fairgrounds. Two Thursday both at 10 a.m. – Muncie Mall, and the Blackford County Fairgrounds. And, two Friday both at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in New Castle, and at Goodrich Park in Winchester.