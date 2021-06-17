Today is Thursday, 6/17/2021 and this is your Woof Boom Radio Local News

Here comes some more summer. Today is an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) today for Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison county and south from there. On days like today, you can drive less, avoid refueling or using your lawn equipment until after 7 p.m., and conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Back to BLUE for Muncie and almost all counties in Indiana. The weekly COVID status map showed the lowest threat level for all but 7 counties in the state – those, are Yellow – the second lowest problem areas.

Fishers fish kill – WLBC was notified yesterday that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are currently responding to a discharge of domestic sewage and reports of dead fish in Cheeney Creek near 106th and Eller Rd. in Fishers. Avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Researchers at Ball State University have found that Indiana’s school choice options resulted in a savings of almost $90 million in the 2019-20 school year. Charter and voucher programs allow students to attend schools other than the traditional public school in the school district where they live, while open enrollment allows students to attend a traditional public school outside of their home district. Districts losing students experience a decrease in state funding, for example, but can offset some or all of those losses by accepting transfer students from other school districts, according to the release from BSU.

Second Harvest Food Bank Food Distribution Tailgate events: Today there are two at 10 a.m. – Muncie at the regular spot at Muncie Mall and Hartford City at First Church of Nazarene. Friday, there’s two at 10 a.m. – New Castle and Winchester. Volunteers are always needed.

Fishers lands big life sciences investment. Italy’s Stevanato Group, one of the world’s largest providers of containment and delivery systems for biopharma sector says it will invest $145 million in new plant and create more than 230 jobs, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The weekly COVID status map from the Indiana State Department of Health showed the lowest threat level for all but 7 counties in the state – those, are Yellow – the second lowest problem areas. Delaware county and a few nearby were elevated to Yellow status previously, but that’s gone for now.

Pendleton and Anderson blood drives are coming, to help the American Red Cross with a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible. Upcoming drives include: Monday, June 21, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton. Friday, June 25, noon to 6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, and Tuesday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Anderson University. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

Three swimmers from Indiana will be representing the U.S. at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. One from Evansville, and two from Carmel qualified for the Games as well.