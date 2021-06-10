Thursday, 6/10/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The weekly COVID map shows some color code changes. Back to Yellow – the second lowest threat level – for Delaware, Grant, Tipton, Howard and Miami counties. More than half of the state is Blue – that least serious level, with a couple of counties at a Zero rating.

The warm, humid weather — and the rotation in the atmosphere — today and Thursday have the chance to create some funnel clouds, or “land spouts.” WISH-TV Meteorologist Marcus Bailey says don’t confuse these with tornadoes… So you could see it rotating in the air, but it’s not as dangerous as a tornado. Bailey says they usually only last a minute or two, and then will go away.

Brandon Hayes has competed at the highest level, and now the 3rd and 11 Youth Combine will allow Muncie kids a chance to experience youth football in a fun atmosphere

kindergarten through 4th grade youth are welcome – there’s no charge. June 24 and July 22 at 7 p.m. each time, at Ball Rec Field at Muncie Central is when to show up ready for some drills. Tomorrow morning, hear the story and meaning of “3rd and 11” in the words of Hayes.

Anderson’s school board voted on the hiring of Scott Shimer, a graduate of Anderson and former teacher, as the new principal of Anderson High School, effective July 1. Shimer is currently the principal at Blackford Jr./Sr. High School. His salary will be $104,000.

June is the charm – for the COVID rescheduled Muncie Delaware County Chamber event. Jay Julian

June 30th, specifically, doors open 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6:45 at the Horizon Convention Center.

State Sen. Tim Lanane and Rep. Terri Austin, both of Anderson, will answer questions about the 2021 legislative session on Monday, June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Newman Center, 122 W. Eighth St. Attendees should use rear ramp entrance and park in surrounding rear lots.

Muncie has fireworks in two spots again this Independence Day weekend. July 3rd at Prairie Creek for the smaller show, and the major event July 4th on the grounds of Muncie Central High school, with 10 p.m. shoot times

Mayor Ridenour from earlier this week on WLBC.

Monday, Muncie Central High School’s commencement included a large number of high achieving seniors

MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski from a WLBC Zoom Room interview yesterday – see the entire conversation with Steve Lindell, including Westview school and teacher news on our Newscenter Facebook page now.

Speed51.com says the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour makes a stop at Anderson Speedway Saturday. The Tour competed there from 2011 through the 2016 season, before returning in 2019.

If you plan on flying, maybe out of the Indianapolis or Fort Wayne airports, remember you’ll still be required to wear a face mask there. Masks are still required on all public transportation — including buses and trains too — across not just Indiana, but the country, until September 13. If you refuse, you could still be fined.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott is requesting $1.4 million to construct a morgue and autopsy room. The Madison County Council took no action Tuesday on the request that Abbott is seeking from the county’s share of the CARES Act COVID-19 fund. The Herald Bulletin reported that Abbott said with the warmer weather it’s important to store bodies in a cold area to prevent decomposing.

The 3rd and 11 Youth Football Combine will allow Muncie kids a chance to experience youth football in a fun atmosphere

That’s Dennis Tyler from the John Frank Football League. Kids, kindergarten through 4th grade are welcome – there’s no charge. June 24 and July 22 at 7 p.m. each time, at Ball Rec Field at Muncie Central is when to show up ready for some drills.

Chessany Marie Robbins, 23, of Anderson is charged with five counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent. Monday afternoon, someone noticed several unattended children in a vehicle. 5 kids were left in the running, unlocked van while Robbins was in the building at a doctor’s appointment for an ultrasound. All of the children were taken to St. Vincent Anderson for treatment and precautionary measures. Video footage showed the children were left in the vehicle for about 30 minutes, according to the affidavit, as reported in the Herald Bulletin.