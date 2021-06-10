David Sursa Leadership Award Winner

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. has announced that Greg Huffman received the 2021 David Sursa Leadership Award to recognize his dedicated service to Muncie Civic Theatre.

Huffman was nominated by Muncie Civic Theatre for his leadership on the Board of Directors over the last four decades. Huffman joined the board in the 1980s and has served on the board most years since. He has been a business committee and executive committee member and held leadership roles, including secretary, vice president, and president.