Monday, 6/7/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Delayed, again. Four former Muncie cops have a 4th court delay on charges stemming from reports of excessive force. The officers — Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson, Joseph Krejsa and Corey Posey — are now set to begin trial on Jan. 24, 2022. The judge wrote that no more delays are anticipated.

Here’s what the Hoosiers did: I-U has announced incentives for students and staff to supply proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The incentive program replaces a plan to require students to submit proof of vaccination. Instead of a requirement, choosing to upload your vaccine card will enter you in three weekly drawings. At least six students on each I-U campus will win 500 dollars in parking, dining or bookstore credit. One grand prize winner chosen July 2 will get a year’s tuition.

After the retirement of a Muncie Police Department K9 officer, Sonitrol of Muncie generously donated $12k to the MPD to purchase a new dog. Greg Hubler Ford also made a cash donation to outfit the new K9 with lightweight a ballistic vest. At the same time, the City press release stated that Muncie has chosen Hubler for purchasing police vehicles as well as service and maintenance needs for their fleet of over 75 vehicles.

The 7th annual WLBC Morry Mannies athletic scholarship winners were selected last week: Ayden Brobston from Frankton, Madilyn Carpenter from Lapel, Tyler Walker from Muncie Central, and Kaylee Kear from Cowan are this year’s honorees. Selections are based on nominations from athletic directors invited from all high schools in Delaware and Madison counties. This year, a record number of entries were received.

The Town of Yorktown, Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and WLBC Presents: FREE Concerts on the Green. This week’s band is The Grace Scott Band at the new Civic Green. Music starts at 7:00 pm. No outside alcohol or coolers allowed. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Muncie Downtown Development Partnership (DWNTWN) has been designated as an accredited National Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced last week that it has awarded Ball State University’s Teachers College a $2.9 million grant to fund COVID-19 student learning recovery programs. Local programs will include summer learning opportunities, professional learning for teachers and community engagement opportunities.

The U.S. median home price reached a new all-time high at $380,000 in May, the 10th consecutive month of double-digit growth. However, in a potential sign price momentum may be beginning to cool off, the pace of price growth moderated in May for the first non-weather related time since April 2020, according to Realtor.com.

The Muncie Policeman’s Ball is back – after a one year COVID hiatus. October 23rd, the gathering will raise money to purchase Christmas gifts for kids, to be delivered by law enforcement officers.

If you’re an early riser, you’ll have a chance to see a solar eclipse this Thursday. A partial solar eclipse will be visible and it will more or less coincide with sunrise, says space.com. During an annular eclipse, the Sun becomes a bright ring (or annulus) of light encircling the moon’s dark silhouette. This is why such an eclipse is also known as a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. If it’s clear that morning, just after 6:15 a.m. until about 6:35 a.m. will be when it appears as though the moon is taking a bite out of the Sun, says NASA.