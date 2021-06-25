Friday, 6/25/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Will weather do it again, for a second weekend in a row? Weather might impact events in WLBCland this weekend – we already know that Muncie’s Forward Visions postponed Saturday’s Black Music Month Celebration – We’ll announce a new date as soon as it’s set.

Adding Elwood – Second Harvest Food Bank will have a free food Tailgate giveaway at Callaway Park Tuesday, and every other Tuesday after that! Elwood County Distributions at 902 Callaway Pak Drive, Elwood, IN at 10am.

Saturday at 3 pm at the Muncie Fieldhouse, is Dylan’s Life Celebration. The Dylan T. Stafford Memorial Fund has raised over $87,000 and the family plans to do great things through the Community Foundation. If you or anyone you know is ever thinking of suicide, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fire caused an estimated $10,000 to $15,000 damage Wednesday evening to a vacant building that formerly housed the private club Shenanigans. The Herald Bulletin said a passerby reported smoke coming from the building – No injuries were reported.

22 veterans will take their own life today, 15 without ever asking for any help – many suffering from PTSD. Sunday is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD.

Jeff Gordon is leaving FOX Sports as a NASCAR broadcaster to become the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. The NASCAR Hall of Famer also claimed four championships before retiring from full-time racing after 2015 and jumping into the broadcast booth.

Do you know a 7th or 8th grader who intends to go to college? The 21st Century Scholarship provides up to 4 years of tuition assistance for undergraduates at participating IN colleges. Applications are due by June 30 before the student enters high school. LearnMoreIndiana.org

Purdue University announced Wednesday that football games and volleyball matches this fall will return to 100% capacity. IU also announced this month it is returning to 100% capacity for football games this fall. Ball State’s President told WLBC’s Steve Lindell last week that 100% capacity is his hope and expectation as well – assuming nothing unforeseen changes.

Blood donors will receive a ticket to a Cedar Fair amusement park when they donate during a blood drive today at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive. The blood drive will be noon-6 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be accepted if not all time slots have been filled.

Yorktown police department took to social media to congratulate Officer Erin Gross on her promotion to Shift Sergeant. Erin was presented her Gold Badge by Chief St. John at this week’s Town Board meeting.