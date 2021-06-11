Friday, 6/11/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Dirty sweatpants may have him placed at the scene of the crime. Remember that attempted robbery at Check into Cash? They think they caught the guy, because of an emailed photo and a pair of dirty sweatpants. Jonathan Joseph Hayes, 24, is charged with Level 3 felony armed robbery and Level 5 felony robbery. They say he robbed Old National Bank on May 29, and then attempted robbery at Check Into Cash, on June 7 — because of COIVD – no paychecks coming in. Hayes denied being the person in the photos, but when they searched a bedroom, APD found a pair of sweatpants with a neon yellow stripe with blue squares on the legs. The unusually marked pants matched a pair worn by the person who robbed the bank. He also matched the description of both robbers.

Another one of those Media Alerts was sent to WLBC yesterday from IUBMH. The emergency department has been extremely busy. To help ensure that patients are receiving the best care possible, they need you to determine whether you should go to your doctor’s office versus the emergency room. The emergency room is designed for treating and ruling out life-threatening, true medical emergencies. It’s also the place to be if you have a broken bone or are unsure of a symptom that could indicate something more severe. If in doubt, get emergency care.

Yesterday morning we told you about a Muncie youth football Combine event, sponsored by the Muncie NAACP, City Parks Department and some others – the name of the event has a story – Brandon Hayes explains the “3rd and 11 Football Combine”

It’s for Kindergarten through 4th graders, it’s free, and there’s more with George Foley, Youth Program Director of the Muncie Parks Department.

The man accused of killing a woman and her three children in Fort Wayne last week made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Cohen Barron faces four murder charges. A judge ordered him to be held without bond. His trial will start June 23.

The Indiana Department of Health will close COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services effective June 30. State Health Commissioner Kris Box said demand for testing has decreased across the state and noted that free testing will remain available at more than 250 sites after the Optum sites close.

Debbie Burke was notified that an Anderson police officer talked to her son just before 10 p.m. on Monday – but it was Tuesday morning before anybody told the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, says the Herald Bulletin. John Alexander Burke, 30, of Anderson was reported as missing May 31. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department took the missing person report, but Sheriff Scott Mellinger said they were not immediately notified by Dispatch that Burke was located. He’s checking on why there was a delay.

Sentencing set. A date of August 26 has been set for Debra “Nikki” Grigsby, who signed a plea agreement in February 2020, which also calls for federal prosecutors to dismiss 16 other counts pending against the ex-Muncie Sanitary District official. According to the Muncie newspaper, that document said Grigsby, “beginning in or about 2015,’ engaged in a conspiracy — with co-defendants including Phil Nichols, former Democratic Party chairman in Delaware County; then-Muncie police officer Jess Neal and fellow MSD official Tracy Barton — to award bids for MSD projects “in exchange for cash bribes and kickbacks, benefits or property.” Others charged in the investigation — including Nichols, Neal and contractor Tony Franklin — are set to stand trial in U.S. District Court in early August.

The National Weather Service has confirmed Indiana’s first tornado of the year. It was Tuesday in far southern Indiana, with winds around 85 miles per hour. Meteorologists say it’s been a pretty calm year, with only about 20 severe reports statewide in 2021.

The Anderson Police Department was called Thursday at 3:20 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots. Cops made contact with a 32-year-old man, who was responsive but suffering from gunshot wounds – he went to an Indy hospital – Herald Bulletin says in stable condition. They also found a 37-year-old woman, who was wounded and unresponsive – she died at a local hospital. After talking with several witnesses, detectives said it was an isolated incident between the two people. This is the second gun-related death in Anderson this year.

Donald Lee Marker III, 16, was pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after the accident, which was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Tillotson Avenue south of Memorial Drive. No charges are anticipated against the 18-year-old driver of the car who hit Marker, who was on his skateboard. Marker recently completed his junior year at Yorktown High School. His funeral is set for Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

