Tuesday, 5/25/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

More good news in the fight against the ‘Rona. Indiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday – down 17.7% from the previous week’s tally, according to USA Today and Johns Hopkins University. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 23.9% from the week before.

More race-week coverage – he’ll likely miss his first one since 1965 – Bob Jenkins shared in February his battle with brain cancer. News 8 in Indy said Jenkins shared, “I feel fine, I have never been (physically) sick, since this thing happened, but it is going to be tough to hang in there for a while.” He did make it to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch an afternoon of practice earlier this month.

Tomorrow, a public meeting in Muncie City Hall, to discuss the proposed spending of the $31+ million from the American Rescue Plan. At last week’s press conference, Council President Jeff Robinson advocated a chunk of money to art projects

He also cited money needed for neighborhood groups

Tomorrow’s public meeting starts at 6:30 PM in City Hall Auditorium.

He is an advocate for the Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiative, but does 6th District Congressman Greg Pence have any support? Last week, during a meeting with Jennifer Granholm, he asked her a pointed question

That, from out WLBC interview yesterday – SEE the entire Zoom Room conversation on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook page now.

Save the date: June 26, a Muncie community wide event will be happening at McCullough Park, as explained by Forward Visions President Bill McIntosh, as part of June Black Music Month

Hear Steve Lindell talking to members of two bands – Toy Factory, and B On It – this coming weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

As you know by now, the House of Representatives passed a bill to form the January 6th Commission to create another investigation into the attack on the Capitol. In his own voice, how did 6th District Congressman Greg Pence vote on it, and why?

As the final days of the school year are here for so many WLBCland schools, we asked Muncie Central High School Principal Chris Walker for some perspective on this school year

Final testing today through Thursday at Central – and we also know that Anderson High School’s last day for students is Thursday.

Kim Morris had first word yesterday on WLBC – Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings on Sept. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams.

An Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) 205j Grant was awarded to the Delaware County Soil and Water conservation District (SWCD). If you are interested in learning more about the project, upcoming educational events, or water quality monitoring, please follow us on Facebook @WhiteRiverWatershed.

In a once in a lifetime event, the night sky on Wednesday will be both the brightest and darkest ever seen. This week’s full moon will be the second supermoon of the season, appearing brighter and larger than usual. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the “Flower Blood Moon” gives it a reddish hue — is also set to happen at the same time, it’s being called the “Super Flower Blood Moon.”

To promote local literacy, the Anderson Rotary Club will launch its Little Free Library Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. June 1 at Jackson Park at Raible Avenue and West 22nd Street.