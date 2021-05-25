CANPACK selects Muncie for new plant / major jobs announcement

MUNCIE, Ind. (May 25, 2021) – Global packaging manufacturer CANPACK announced today it will build its second U.S.-based, state-of-the-art aluminum beverage can body manufacturing plant in Muncie, creating over time approximately 345 high-paying, local jobs by 2023.

The proposed project, which represents a $380 million investment in Delaware County and the State of Indiana with the potential to expand to 425 jobs and $490 million by 2025, will be located on 139 acres of land on the southwest corner of South Cowan and West Fuson Roads in Monroe Township in Muncie.

Officials from CANPACK and its owner Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. jointly announced the new facility with state and local elected officials and economic development leaders following the Delaware County Council’s approval of the project earlier today, with economic development incentives provided by both the state and local governments. Construction of the 862,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in mid-2021. Plant operation is slated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s leadership, Indiana has been making record investments in workforce and education, maintaining its fiscal discipline and developing strong and resilient communities,” said Peter Giorgi, President and CEO of Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. “We chose to expand here because of Indiana’s strong economy and very business-friendly environment. We thank Gov. Holcomb for his warm welcome.”

“In addition to the Governor and his team, we appreciate the responsiveness and commitment of the Delaware County Commissioners, Delaware County Council, Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance, and other local public officials who have welcomed us to the Muncie community and engaged with us to create this growth opportunity for the County,” added Mr. Giorgi.

“Delaware County has an excellent team in place to help ensure that we are competitive with the thousands of sites available for companies like this to locate,” said James King, president of the Delaware County Commissioners. “I’m excited to welcome CANPACK and the addition of the excellent paying jobs that they are bringing to our community. The current County Commissioners are committed to making sure that our county’s tax base continues to grow and future generations have a myriad of diversified employment options.”

CANPACK broke ground on its first U.S.-based CANPACK operation a year ago in Olyphant, Pa., and as part of its overall US expansion, CANPACK will further increase its investment in Olyphant by $10 million to increase its end-making capacity. CANPACK, over the past 30-plus years, has grown from a single steel food can manufacturing site in Poland to a true multinational packaging manufacturer with nearly 8,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites located in Europe, South America, India, the Middle East, Africa, and now also the United States.

Roberto Villaquiran, CEO of the CANPACK, additionally remarked: “We are proud to bring to Muncie, Indiana, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility producing aluminum cans, an infinitely recyclable and sustainable product. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Muncie community and contributing to the remarkable business environment that exists in Indiana.”

About CANPACK and Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc.

CANPACK, part of the Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. is a global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans and packaging solutions for the food industry, as well as glass bottles and metal closures.

Headquartered in Krakow (Poland), the company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and has operations in 19 countries.

GIORGI GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. is a global holding company with its operational headquarters in Blandon, Pennsylvania and with operations in the agricultural, food and packaging sectors employing approximately 11,000 employees in 20 countries.

