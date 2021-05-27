Thursday, 5/27/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The weekly Indiana updated COVID map came out yesterday at noon, and it’s back to Blue – the lowest threat level – for Delaware county, as well as Henry, Wayne and Grant. Blackford remains in the Blue as well – they have been for several weeks in a row. Notable is Hamilton, and Marion county – also both blue, and some are questioning the Indianapolis Health Department staying stringent through at least June 7th, with that low level already in place.

They need to know by tomorrow: Join fellow Muncie Delaware County Chamber Members for the June Muncie on the Move. This event will take place on Wednesday, June 2nd at the Horizon Convention Center. From a press release, Muncie on the Move is a great place to re-engage with clients, prospects, and friends.

How to spend more than 31 million, and stick to the changing rules. Last night, community comments were allowed regarding the Muncie plan to spend the ARP funds from the Feds and taxpayers. Mayor Ridneour said yesterday on a social media post that the rules continue to change…. The proposed spending plan will be read at the next City Council meeting, then voted on after a second reading at a Special Meeting a few days later.

For the first time in nine weeks, zero counties are in the orange or red on Indiana’s color-coded COVID map. 33 counties remain in the yellow, with the rest of the state in the blue — the lowest risk for COVID spread.

When football returns this fall, the University of Notre Dame hopes every single seat in Notre Dame Stadium will be filled. The school is making all 77,622 seats of Notre Dame Stadium available for purchase. BSU’s Shawn Sullivan wrote “there’s no reason to believe that we won’t” (be allowing full capacity at home games).

From a social media post from the Delaware County Health Department: recently, Indiana’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, stated unvaccinated people account for 99.3% of the state’s coronavirus cases. To learn more, visit OurShot.in.gov or call 211.

Program note: WLBC’s news reporter David Burnett will have a replay show this Saturday – Perspective will focus on the BSU football team, and their prospects for the NFL. Hear it on The MSS Saturday’s from 8:30 – 9 a.m. on 102.9 FM 1340 AM and WXFN.com